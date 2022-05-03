Peterborough golfers taking on 72-hole golfing challenge for cancer charity

A team of Peterborough golfers are taking on Macmillan Cancer Support’s ‘Longest Day Golf Challenge’ to raise money for a cause close to their hearts.

Two friends, Frazer Paxton and Stephen Swiffin, will take to the tee box 72 times in one day to play four rounds of golf at Thorney Lakes Golf Course on June 25.

The event, which will see them walk almost the length of one marathon throughout the day, will raise money for Macmillan Cancer Support - a charity that provides specialist health care, information and support to people affected by cancer.

The charity supported Stephen’s very own dad who was diagnosed with stage four stomach cancer back in 2007, which has spurred him on to give back.

So far, the team of golfers have raised £50 but they are hoping to raise at least £500 through an online donation page.

“We’re really excited about taking on this year’s Longest Day Golf Challenge,” Frazer Paxton, captain of the Inside Trees and Hedges fundraising team, said.

“It’s great to get a group of mates together, play some golf and raise money for Macmillan - to help people living with cancer.

“I want to thank everyone who has supported us so far and who are helping to make it a success.”

Stephen’s dad received chemotherapy and radiation treatment but the treatment had a limited effect on the cancer.

Stephen phoned Macmillan’s Cancer Support line and the charity arrived within two hours of his call to support his dad.

Frazer Paxton

“Dad decided to continue working, but never missed his weekly appointment with the Macmillan nurses - mainly due to the nurses working around him, and often seeing him out of hours,” Stephen said.

“Dads’ health started to decline, and in 2008 he gave up work. Macmillan arranged everything for him and ensured he was comfortable and relatively pain free. Sadly, he finally succumbed to the cancer on January 1, 2011 - four-and-a-half years after first being diagnosed.

“As a thank you, we hope to raise some money to help Macmillan.”

Stephen Swiffin