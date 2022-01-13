Interactive indoor mini golf centre coming to Peterborough

An image from Puttstars in Leeds - what the Peterborough site could look like

The fun, interactive putting game - with scores entered on tablets as players make their way around the course - is being planned by The Original Bowling Company, which runs Hollywood Bowl tenpin bowling alleys (including the one at Bretton) as well as Puttstars mini golf sites in Leeds, York, Rochdale and Harrow.

The company has applied for a licence from Peterborough City Council to cover its proposed Puttstars operation within Queensgate, on floors one and two, opening until 1am.

News of this exciting new leisure venture comes on top of the £60m extension fronted by Empire Cinemas - with 10 screen cinema and a food courtyard - which is expected to open this year.

Puttstars centres each have three 9-hole courses; Zig Zag, Slingshot and Pin Ball.