Peterborough golf club raises more than £3,000 for Little Miracles children's charity

Pat Reidy, club captain of Thorney Lakes Golf Club, presents a cheque for £3,067 to Nikita Lack, centre manager at the Little Miracles charity, in Ravensthorpe

A Peterborough golf club has raised more than £3,000 for Little Miracles – which will fund sessions for disabled children and support groups for their parents and carers.

Thorney Lakes Golf Club presented Little Miracles – a Peterborough-based charity supporting families with children with additional needs, disabilities and life limiting conditions – with a cheque worth £3,067 at its centre in Ravensthorpe on November 2.

The golf club raised the money through fundraising events throughout the year – including auctioning off premium car parking spaces at the club, and making golfers donate if their balls land in ‘the captain’s lake’ on one of the holes on its course.

"We’re absolutely delighted,” Louise Evans, head of income at Little Miracles, said.

“We rely entirely on voluntary income so donations like this keep us going – without them we wouldn’t be here.

"For the upcoming Christmas period we’re hoping to provide for up to 3,000 children, so we’ve got a lot of fundraising to do make sure these children and their families have an enjoyable Christmas.”

The donation from Thorney Lakes Golf Club will allow the charity to continue to run music, play and sensory sessions for the children, as well as its outdoor forest school – where children get the opportunity to make dens and learn survival skills while exploring the area of woodland surrounding the centre.

The charity will also be sending Christmas presents and hampers to children and their families over the festive season.

Captain of Thorney Lakes Gold Club, Pat Reidy, said he wanted to support the Little Miracles charity because there was nothing available for his son, who is disabled, while he was growing up.

"There was nowhere for him to go to have fun with children with the same disabilities,” Pat, 66, from Eye, said.

"Going back to when he was a youngster, it was hard work for us as parents and we didn’t have any respite.

