"We’re in a crisis situation,” Michelle King, CEO of Little Miracles – a Peterborough-based charity supporting the families of children with additional needs, disabilities and life limiting conditions – said.

The rising cost of living has affected everyone, but Michelle says the families associated with the charity – many of whom have children who require round-the-clock care and life support – have been “disproportionately affected” by the increasing price of energy bills and soaring rate of inflation.

Concerns over life-support

Michelle King - CEO of Little Miracles charity.

"The cost for these families is extortionate,” Michelle, who founded the charity in 2010, said.

"We’ve got one family who have more than £400 on their pre-payment meter, which is displaying that they only have three days left. They’re worried that their meter is going to run out overnight and that their child’s life support is going to turn off.

“We’ve got families who are panicking. We’ve got families who are turning off their heating in all their other rooms except their child’s room; we’ve got families who are skipping meals to be able to afford to keep feeding their children; and we’ve got families who are charging their life support at the centre.”

There are non-negotiable costs to families with children with disabilities that the average family does not incur.

Depending on the child’s condition, families may have to pay to keep life support turned on; keep washing machines running to wash bed sheets, towels and clothes regularly and heating water more often for showers in wet rooms.

One family said that their bills have doubled – going from £300 to £737 a month.

“It’s difficult seeing families in such heart-breaking situations,” Michelle, who has a child of her own with severe disabilities, said.

“There are families in dire situations. There is only so much we can do as a charity, but we’re doing everything that we can to support them."

The Little Miracles charity currently supports 15,718 people across 14 centres, offering families support, training and activities, as well as much-needed respite for carers and a safe space to play.

In 2013, Little Miracles were built a new centre in Hartwell Way, Raventhorpe, as hundreds of people from across the country came together to help with the project as part of the BBC television programme DIY SOS for the Children In Need appeal.

Prime Minister Liz Truss also launched her Conservative leadership campaign with a visit to the centre in Peterborough in July this year.

The charity is now running a campaign encouraging people to donate and knit blankets to help keep children warm this winter, as many families cannot afford to heat their homes.

"We want to get as many blankets out to families as possible,” Michelle said.

“Normally we give out electric heaters but we’ve not been asked for any this year because families can’t afford to run them.

