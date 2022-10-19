A six-year-old girl from Peterborough has saved her nan’s life after she collapsed during the night.

Chloe Buddle, from Sawtry, was sleeping over at her diabetic grandmother’s house, in Stanground, when she woke up at 2am to find that Julie had fallen out of bed and collapsed.

Julie Hill, 58, suffered a seizure because of hypoglycaemia – low blood sugar which was “dangerously low”.

Six-year-old Chloe Buddle, from Sawtry, pictured with her mum, Emily Street (left), and nan, Julie Hall (right), from Stanground

The Sawtry Infant School pupil managed to alert a housing provider, which called emergency services on 999.

She then contacted her great-grandparents using Julie’s mobile phone.

Cambridgeshire Police’s PC Sonny Pepper and PC Danielle Hunt responded to the 999 call and were met at the door by Chloe’s great-grandparents.

“We were shown upstairs where Chloe was sat at the foot of the bed with her nan who was unconscious,” PC Pepper said. “The calmness she showed was outstanding.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We were asked by the ambulance control to complete a blood sugar test on Julie but we were unable to properly work the machine. However, Chloe took it out of our hands and completed the test which showed a result of 1.1, which is dangerously low.

“All of this from a girl so young – I truly believe she could have saved her nan’s life.”

PC Pepper said that Chole is a “role model” for other children.

“Children can be capable of incredible things. To stay calm in the face of extreme turmoil is a trait that will serve her well growing up and long into any career path she decides to take.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

The incident happened on October 2 this year and – following treatment on the night by paramedics – Chloe’s nan made a full recovery.

Chloe’s mother, Emily Street, 30, from Sawtry, said: “I’m so proud of Chloe. She has such a caring nature and loves to help when she can.

"She has always been interested in her nan’s diabetes from a young age and reminding her to check her sugar and letting her know if it’s too high or too low.

Advertisement Hide Ad