'Peterborough, get ready' says fast food chain KFC as it prepares to create 50 jobs with move into new outlet

Fast food giant KFC has revealed it is to create 50 jobs as it opens a new fast food outlet in Peterborough.

The fried chicken specialist is planning to open in the next few weeks when it moves into an outlet at the former Toys R Us car park off Bourges Boulevard and that had been earmarked for rival fast food operator Tim Hortons.

Managers at KFC have already applied to Peterborough City Council for permission to carry internal alterations to the premises which were completed late last year.

The new outlet is on course to open in November.

A KFC spokesperson said: “Peterborough, get ready – we’re coming in hot.

We can’t wait to open our new Bourges Boulevard restaurant later this year, bringing our famous fried chicken to the local community and creating around 50 new jobs.

"The finishing touches are almost done, and we’ll see you very soon.”

The spokesperson added: “KFC cares about being a good neighbour in the communities we serve.

"That means our new Bourges Boulevard restaurant will be taking part in a number of important community programmes.

"These include KFC’s food donation programme, which ensures surplus food is redistributed to people in need across Peterborough via our partnership with FareShare, our regular team litter picks to help clean up the local community, as well as our ongoing partnership with Keep Britain Tidy as part of our commitment to tackle litter.

The opening of the new Bourges Boulevard restaurant forms part of KFC’s £1.5 billion investment in the UK and Ireland over the next five years.

It will see 500 new restaurants opened by 2030, and more than 7,000 jobs created across the business and its supply chain.

According to KFC’s Economic and Community Impact Report, the fast food chain contributes more than £106 million to the East of England’s economy and supports more than 3,833 jobs across the region.

It also shows that each KFC restaurant adds a further £620,000 to the local economy.

Recently a spokesperson for Tim Hortons said the company was focused on its existing stores and could not give a specific timeline for new openings.