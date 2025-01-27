Opening delayed for Peterborough's Tim Hortons drive-thru coffee shop and diner

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Fast food giant focused on existing stores

Fast food chain Tim Hortons says the opening of a new restaurant in Peterborough has been delayed as it focuses on its existing eateries.

Construction of the coffee shop and restaurant off Bourges Boulevard began at the start of the year and the outlet looked to have been completed several months ago.

But since then there has not been any sign of the outlet opening, prompting some Peterborough residents to query whether it would ever open.

The Tim Horton's premises at Bourges Boulevard, Peterborough - an opening date has not been set yet.

A spokesperson for Tim Hortons said: "We're excited by the enthusiasm surrounding the location and appreciate the anticipation from the community.

"While we understand the desire for more details on the opening date, we’re currently unable to provide a specific timeline.

"Our priority this year has been on optimising our existing locations, which has naturally slowed the pace of new store openings.”

Planning approval for the 311 square metres outlet was granted by Peterborough City Council in December 2022 after the plans had been submitted by Long Bennington-based TH Pboro in March 2022.

A typical Tim Hortons fast food restaurant

At the moment it is expected to be Tim Horton’s first outlet in Cambridgeshire and it is hoped will create about 50 full and part-time jobs.

Details submitted with the planning application stated that Tim Hortons intended to open its new coffee shop/restaurant ‘at the earliest opportunity’.

The outlet is located on part of a large car park originally used by a Toys ‘R’ Us store and which has since been split to create an Iceland Food Warehouse and Home Bargains.

The development will include a 37 space car park and six cycle parking spaces.

The Canadian fast food giant is famous for its fresh coffee and baked goods and it opened its first store in the UK in 2017 and now has 49 units with more opening soon.

In documents accompanying the planning application, a spokesman for TH Pboro stated: “The Tim Hortons offer is different from that provided by the likes of McDonalds, KFC and Burger King and is comparable to that provided by coffee shop operators such as Costa or Starbucks, with a substantial part of the offer comprising hot and cold beverages and bakery items, including an extensive choice of doughnuts.”