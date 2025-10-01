Opening of Tim Hortons in Peterborough in doubt after plans for KFC restaurant revealed for same premises

The opening of a Tim Hortons fast food outlet in Peterborough is in doubt after plans were revealed for a KFC restaurant in the same premises.

A drive-thru for the Canadian fast food chain Tim Hortons was built on part of a large car park originally used by a Toys ‘R’ Us store in Bourges Boulevard but has remained empty despite its completion late last year.

Now a new application to fit out the premises as a KFC restaurant have just been submitted to Peterborough City Council.

The building controls application seeks approval for an ‘internal fit out of existing unit to create a KFC restaurant.’

It states the works will involve making alterations to the premises’ structure and the installation of services and fittings.

The action comes about 10 months after a spokesperson for Tim Hortons said the company was focused on its existing stores and could not give a specific timeline for the new opening of the outlet.

He said: “Our priority this year has been on optimising our existing locations, which has naturally slowed the pace of new store openings.”

Planning approval for the 311 square metres restaurant/coffee shop with drive-thru was granted by the council in December 2022 after the plans had been submitted by Long Bennington-based TH Pboro in March 2022.

It was to have been the first Tim Hortons outlet in Cambridgeshire and was expected to create about 50 jobs.

Tim Hortons has been approached for details about its intentions for the premises.

The business is famous for its fresh coffee and baked goods and it opened its first store in the UK in 2017 and now has 49 units.