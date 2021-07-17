Peterborough fundraiser channels all her effort into big swim

Fundraiser Amanda Clarke

Amanda, who works at the Vistry Hampton Water development, is taking on the national Swim22 challenge to raise money for Diabetes UK.

Hoping to make a splash and a difference, 51-year-old Amanda, from Syston, will be swimming the distance of the English Channel between 22 July and 22 October.

Fundraisers taking on the challenge can choose from three distances, Amanda who is taking on ‘The Full’ which is around 1,350 lengths.

For Amanda the cause is very close to her heart. She said: “My uncle sadly passed away from complications of type 2 diabetes, and I have other family and friends who also suffer from it, so I wanted to raise awareness for such an important cause that is close to my heart.

“My colleagues at Vistry East Midlands have already been so supportive with their donations to my fundraising total, and I’m hoping other people will also be prepared to back my efforts.

“I’m excited about putting myself to the test and clocking up the lengths to raise money to help fund research breakthroughs and support those living with diabetes, as well as having the incentive to do regular exercise.”

One in 10 people over the age of 40 in the UK are now living with a diagnosis of type 2 diabetes, the complications of which lead to around 500 premature deaths every week.*

Diabetes UK is the leading charity for fighting against the country’s biggest and growing health crisis, campaigning and supporting those affected by diabetes and funding vital research to find a cure.

Nic Chapman, sales and marketing director for Vistry East Midlands, said: “Diabetes UK is a fantastic charity, and we are proud of Amanda for taking on this challenge to raise awareness and funds for such a crucial cause.

“We wish Amanda the best of luck and will be standing by her every stroke, length, and mile of the way!”