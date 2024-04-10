Peterborough Foodbank praises grand donation from city-based Amazon to help feed those in need
The work of Peterborough Foodbank has been given a boost thanks to the generosity of a city employer.
A £1,000 gift has been presented to Peterborough Foodbank by the staff at the Amazon fulfilment centre in Kingston Park, where the business employs about 1,000 people.
The foodbank, which is part of the nationwide network of food banks supported by The Trussell Trust, provides three days’ worth of emergency food supplies and support to people who have been referred to the charity.
Sharon Keough, of Peterborough Foodbank, said: “On behalf of everyone at Peterborough Foodbank, I’d like to thank Tomislav and the team at Amazon in Peterborough.
She added: “Each donation helps us continue to provide support and services to those who need us.”
Tomislav Batinic, site leader at Amazon in Peterborough, said: “Peterborough Foodbank provides fantastic support for people in our community who are experiencing food poverty.
"I’m pleased we can lend a helping hand with this donation.”
The trust runs four food banks in the city
Figures show that last year a record number of food parcels were given out in Peterborough during the summer.
Data from the Trussell Trust revealed that 6,676 emergency food parcels were handed out between April and September across the four food banks in Peterborough.
A year earlier, 6,100 parcels were handed out at the four food banks in the six months to the end of September – up 38 per cent from 4,408 over the same period in 2021.