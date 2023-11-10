Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A record number of food parcels were given out in Peterborough this summer, according to new figures.

Data from the Trussell Trust shows that 6,676 emergency food parcels were handed out between April and September across four food banks in Peterborough.

This is up from 6,139 during the same period a year before – and the highest figure since local figures were first made available six years ago.

Figures from The Trussell Trust show the largest number of food parcels were distributed in Peterborough this summer - many of them to children

The trust's figures also show that 2,529 of this summer's food parcels in Peterborough were for children.

Emma Revie, chief executive of the Trussell Trust, which helps run more than 1,500 food banks across the UK, said: "An increasing number of children are growing up in families facing hunger, forced to turn to food banks to survive."

"A generation is growing up believing that it’s normal to see a food bank in every community. This is not right.

"Rising hunger and hardship have devastating consequences for individuals and our communities, damage the nation’s health and hold back our economy.

"People in work, as well as people who cannot work, are increasingly being pushed into debt and forced to turn to a food bank to survive."

The new figures also show that across the UK, a record of nearly 1.5 million parcels were distributed – 200,000 more than in the summer of 2022.

These figures cover parcels handed out by the charity itself, but do not include emergency food supplies provided by other organisations.

Across the UK, the North East of England and Wales had the highest levels of food bank usage, with one parcel handed out for every 35 residents in both areas.

The East of England saw a parcel given out for every 39 people in the region.

The Trust has called for an ‘essentials guarantee’ to ensure Universal Credit protects people from going without the basics – and for benefits to rise in line with inflation.

A Department for Work and Pensions spokesperson said: "There are 1.7 million fewer people in absolute poverty than in 2010, but we know some families are struggling, which is why we are providing a record support package worth £3,300 per household.