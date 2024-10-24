Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Each month The King’s (The Cathedral) School on Park Road supports the local Peterborough Foodbank by inviting members of their King’s school family to kindly offer donations.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Donations to the Peterborough Foodbank have been boosted by donations from The King’s School.

This harvest to support the growing demands of the Foodbank, the school have challenged pupils from all of their four houses- St.Peters, St.Oswalds, St.Chads and School House- to collect as many non-perishable goods as possible.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mrs Hannah Sanctuary, teacher of History and organiser of the school’s Foodbank initiative said: “We have been blown away by the continued generosity of our King’s school family. As a school we are committed to supporting our local community. Harvest is a special time at our school, pupils can come together and express their gratitude and contribute to the wellbeing of those in need.

The King's School Peterborough house captains with teacher Hannah Sanctuary and Julie Gooding from Peterborough Foodbank with food items collected by pupils for Harvest Festival.

Mrs Julie Gooding, representing the Peterborough Foodbank said: “We are so grateful for a wonderful ongoing partnership with the Kings School to support the Peterborough Foodbank.

"At a time when our donations are 10% lower due to the cost-of-living crisis and our usage has increased by 38% in the last two years this kind of support is crucial to keeping food on the shelves of the warehouse to be able to ensure people have food to eat.

"This harvest donation is wonderful and part of an ongoing commitment from Kings School to support the foodbank to educate the children to show care and love to their community. We are so grateful for their heart and generosity.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The basis of The King’s (The Cathedral) School’s Christian values comes from Corinthians 12.12 “many members, but one body, as it is with Christ”.

Food items collected by pupils for Harvest Festival to go to Peterborough Foodbank.

Mrs Sanctuary added: “As a school we aim to foster a community which encourages our young people to embrace in the spirit of giving. We encourage our pupils to recognise we are all have a duty to each other in society.”