Peterborough Foodbank boosted by King's School donations
Donations to the Peterborough Foodbank have been boosted by donations from The King’s School.
This harvest to support the growing demands of the Foodbank, the school have challenged pupils from all of their four houses- St.Peters, St.Oswalds, St.Chads and School House- to collect as many non-perishable goods as possible.
Mrs Hannah Sanctuary, teacher of History and organiser of the school’s Foodbank initiative said: “We have been blown away by the continued generosity of our King’s school family. As a school we are committed to supporting our local community. Harvest is a special time at our school, pupils can come together and express their gratitude and contribute to the wellbeing of those in need.
Mrs Julie Gooding, representing the Peterborough Foodbank said: “We are so grateful for a wonderful ongoing partnership with the Kings School to support the Peterborough Foodbank.
"At a time when our donations are 10% lower due to the cost-of-living crisis and our usage has increased by 38% in the last two years this kind of support is crucial to keeping food on the shelves of the warehouse to be able to ensure people have food to eat.
"This harvest donation is wonderful and part of an ongoing commitment from Kings School to support the foodbank to educate the children to show care and love to their community. We are so grateful for their heart and generosity.”
The basis of The King’s (The Cathedral) School’s Christian values comes from Corinthians 12.12 “many members, but one body, as it is with Christ”.
Mrs Sanctuary added: “As a school we aim to foster a community which encourages our young people to embrace in the spirit of giving. We encourage our pupils to recognise we are all have a duty to each other in society.”