News you can trust since 1948
BREAKING
Bernie Ecclestone spared jail time after guilty fraud plea
Former England captain Sir Alastair Cook announces retirement
Teacher killed and two others injured in French high school stabbing
Israel orders evacuation of 1.1m people from northern Gaza
Teacher gets lifetime ban after sending topless photos to student
SNP MP defects to Tories after claiming 'toxic and bully treatment'

Peterborough firm Princebuild seeks charity nominations

Community Charity Challenge to launch on October 20
By Stephen Briggs
Published 13th Oct 2023, 11:55 BST- 1 min read
Updated 13th Oct 2023, 12:00 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

A Peterborough business has launched an appeal for nominations for good causes to benefit from a new community initiative.

Princebuild have partnered with PCRFM for the relaunch of the Community Charity Challenge.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The firm is inviting you to nominate a charity – and if your nomination gets chosen, that charity will receive much-needed funds.

Charities can benefit from the challengeCharities can benefit from the challenge
Charities can benefit from the challenge
Most Popular

The challenge starts on October 20 on the Kev Lawrence Breakfast Show on PCRFM.

For more information visit https://www.princebuild.co.uk/about-us/community/pcrfm/princebuild-and-pcrfms-community-charity-challenge/

Related topics:Peterborough