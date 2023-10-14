Peterborough firm Princebuild seeks charity nominations
Community Charity Challenge to launch on October 20
By Stephen Briggs
Published 13th Oct 2023, 11:55 BST- 1 min read
Updated 13th Oct 2023, 12:00 BST
A Peterborough business has launched an appeal for nominations for good causes to benefit from a new community initiative.
Princebuild have partnered with PCRFM for the relaunch of the Community Charity Challenge.
The firm is inviting you to nominate a charity – and if your nomination gets chosen, that charity will receive much-needed funds.
The challenge starts on October 20 on the Kev Lawrence Breakfast Show on PCRFM.
For more information visit https://www.princebuild.co.uk/about-us/community/pcrfm/princebuild-and-pcrfms-community-charity-challenge/