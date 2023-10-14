Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Peterborough business has launched an appeal for nominations for good causes to benefit from a new community initiative.

Princebuild have partnered with PCRFM for the relaunch of the Community Charity Challenge.

The firm is inviting you to nominate a charity – and if your nomination gets chosen, that charity will receive much-needed funds.

Charities can benefit from the challenge

The challenge starts on October 20 on the Kev Lawrence Breakfast Show on PCRFM.