Peterborough family's 'trauma' as relative, 90, moved to hospital 40-minute drive away as 'not enough beds'

These are the words of a Peterborough woman left feeling “enraged” after her 90-year-old relative was moved to a hospital, which is a 40-minute drive away from where her family lives because there isn’t “enough beds.”

Gerald Hennigan, known as Bill, is an ex-serviceman who suffers from heart failure and sepsis.

He was admitted to Peterborough City Hospital, in Bretton, on October 13 this year.

Tracy Purdy, from Crowland, and her father Gerald (Bill) Hennigan, 90, from Whittlesey

The following evening (October 14) he was transferred to Hinchingbrooke Hospital, in Huntingdon.

The hospital is a 40-minute drive (30 miles) away from where Tracy Purdy, Bill’s daughter lives, in Crowland, which is more than twice as far as she would have to travel to visit him if he was at Peterborough City Hospital.

"He’s coming to the end of his life,” Tracy said. "We were told that he needed to be moved to a different hospital because there were not enough beds.

"My step mum was in bits because of the trauma and disorientation he went through on the journey to Hinchingbrooke.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tracy Purdy, from Crowland, and her father Gerald (Bill) Hennigan, 90, from Whittlesey

"I work full time, so it will be difficult for me to visit him as regularly. If he takes a turn for the worst, what are the chances of me getting there in time to see him?”

On Wednesday (October 19) tests revealed Bill has pneumonia.

Advertisement Hide Ad

North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust, which runs Peterborough City Hospital and Hinchingbrooke Hospital, apologised for “any inconvenience caused” and said that it transfers patients between the two hospitals to “relieve the significant pressure” on its emergency departments.

Arshiya Khan, deputy CEO for North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust, said: “We are unable to comment on individual patient cases. We would like to apologise for any inconvenience caused and appreciate the support of our patients and their families in helping us to best manage the care of our patients.

“In order to relieve the significant pressure on our emergency departments, we occasionally transfer suitable patients between our Peterborough and Hinchingbrooke Hospital sites.