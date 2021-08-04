Chocolate giant Hotel Chocolat creates 140 jobs at new-look Huntingdon factory

Confectionary giant Hotel Chocolat has created 140 jobs for its state-of-the-art manufacturing hub that makes 250 million chocolates a year.

The chocolatier has launched the recruitment drive to support the transformation of its factory at Hadley Park, in Huntingdon, from 45,000 square feet to 195,000 square feet over the next five years.

Various manufacturing roles are on offer in the chocolate production team ranging and benefits for staff include a 50 per cent company discount, 70 per cent off stays at the chocolatier’s own Rabot Hotel in St Lucia, life insurance and weekends off.

Ollie Hughes, Site Manufacturing Manager at Hotel Chocolat.

The factory site, which is accessible from the A14, already employs 275 people plus agency staff.

Ollie Hughes, site manufacturing manager, said: “Hotel Chocolat is on an exciting journey so we are heavily investing in our Huntingdon site to make it the centre of excellence for chocolate production.

“It will look remarkably different as it evolves over the next five years, and we are over the moon to be boosting the local job economy at the same time. It’s a great time to join us.

Mr Hughes added: “We are looking for people who want to be part of the Hadley Park family.

“Whether it’s working with our hot chocolate ranges or innovation products, there’s lots of opportunity for development and learning new skills.

“Be it the production, engineering, hygiene or mixing department – everyone plays a key part and we can’t wait for this next stage of growth.”

The expansion of the Huntingdon factory comes after the company enjoyed considerable growth over the past year, with a sharp rise in UK online sales and a considerable increase in revenue from the USA and Japan.