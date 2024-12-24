Peterborough dog claims top prize in prestigious Kennel Club competition
Bryony McDonald and her dog Flikka have claimed top honours at a prestigious Kennel Club competition.
Bryony, along with Laura Warwick from Nuneaton with her dog Sakura won the Discover Dogs Small/Mixi Pairs Challenge Final hosted by The Kennel Club at The London International Horse Show on Thursday 19 December.
The Small/Mixi Pairs Challenge consists of several heats of jumping competitions and is open to small dogs partnering with either a medium, intermediate or large dog, from heats scheduled as a special combined class for dogs of all agility grades.
Handlers and dogs qualified to take part in the final held at The London International Horse Show at ExCeL London by gaining points at qualifying heats held at agility competitions throughout the year.
Laura added “This is totally unexpected. For our two dogs to win is incredible.”
Catherine Guiver, Head of Events at The Kennel Club said: “Congratulations to Bryony with Flikka and Laura with Sakura on their impressive performance in the London Arena! The Small/Mixi Pairs Challenge Final is always an exciting competition to watch, and they should be very proud of their great achievement.”