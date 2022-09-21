A Peterborough couple who had their fence knocked down by a UPS delivery van have said that the courier service has now offered to repair their fence.

Mandy Edgar, 54, and her partner Andrew Lavender, 59, were left shocked and disappointed when the driver of a UPS delivery van reversed into a fence at the front of their home in Eyrescoft, Bretton, and drove off without stopping to apologise on the evening of September 5.

After previously struggling to contact UPS to resolve the issue, the couple eventually managed to source a contact number for the company when Andrew – who works as a lorry driver – “flagged down” the driver of a passing UPS van during his break, who passed him a number to call.

Mandy Edgar at her Eyrescroft home

"If Andrew hadn’t managed to speak to that driver we would still be waiting,” Mandy, speaking from her Eyrescoft home, said.

"The number we were given put us straight through to head office, who said they had seen the footage on Facebook and were shocked. They asked what they could do to help and Andrew said that we wanted an apology from the driver who knocked the fence down and for them to do something about it.

"We were originally told that we would need to get two quotes to repair the fence, and that UPS would honour the cheapest of the two quotes, but they have now said that they will send a contractor from Werrington to repair it this week."

The UPS driver responsible for the damage phoned the couple to apologise for the damage caused to their fence.

"It’s been an inconvenience for us,” Mandy added. “I’ve wasted so much time trying to contact them to resolve this.

"We never even had a parcel delivered to us in the first place – we didn’t ask for this.

"In future I would like it to be made easier to contact and communicate with companies like this.