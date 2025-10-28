Peterborough councillor blames fly-tipping surge on 'lack of community spirit'

A Peterborough city councillor has blamed a ‘lack of community spirit’ after spate of fly-tipping in his ward.

Cllr Alex Rafiq of the Paston and Walton ward visited Baxter Close off Lincoln Road last week to speak to residents about various issues in the area.

While on the visit, he encountered a number of incidents of fly-tipping on the street which he described as "absolutely unacceptable".

One incident included dozens of bags dumped outside a bin store right underneath a sign which stated 'No flytipping'.

Cllr Alex Rafiq is calling for action to tackle the problems

The properties on Baxter Close are managed by Amplius housing association.

After speaking to residents, Cllr Rafiq said he felt a "lack of community spirit" in the area.

He is now keen to set up a meeting with residents and staff at Amplius to try to fix the issues.

The fly tip at Baxter Close

"I believe the residents have a lot to do with this," Cllr Rafiq said.

"Amplius have spent a lot of money on magnetic locks and fob systems and they've been broken straight away."

Cllr Rafiq said some residents had already reached out to him regarding the fly-tipping after he posted about it on social media.

An Amplius spokesperson told the Local Democracy Reporting Service: "We’ve been working hard to try and deal with the ongoing fly-tipping issue on Baxter Close.

"Some of the measures we’ve taken include carrying out major refurbishments to the bin stores, complete with extra security, but these have since been vandalised.

"CCTV cameras have also been installed, and these are due to be connected this week. Moving forward, staff will be able to review any instances of fly-tipping as and when required.

"In addition to these measures, we’ve also carried out weekly clearances of the site and are in regular contact with Councillor Rafiq to find ways we can work with residents and our partners to deter people from fly-tipping in this area."