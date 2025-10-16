In the past two years, there has been an average of more than 29 reports of fly-tipping every DAY in the city – with 21,269 incidents of fly tipping reported in Peterborough between September 2023 and August 2025.
A Freedom of Information Request has now revealed which streets have had the most reports of fly-tipping in Peterborough.
1. Fly-tipping in Peterborough
One of the fly-tips reported to the city council this year Photo: PT
2. Lincoln Road
There were 634 reports of fly-tipping on Lincoln Road over the past two years Photo: Google
3. Gladstone Street
There were 592 reports of fly-tipping on Gladstone Street over the past two years Photo: Google
4. Cromwell Road
There were 289 reports of fly-tipping on Cromwell Road over the past two years Photo: Google