The 12 Peterborough streets most affected by fly-tipping revealed

We all know that fly-tipping is a major issue in Peterborough.

In the past two years, there has been an average of more than 29 reports of fly-tipping every DAY in the city – with 21,269 incidents of fly tipping reported in Peterborough between September 2023 and August 2025.

A Freedom of Information Request has now revealed which streets have had the most reports of fly-tipping in Peterborough.

There were 634 reports of fly-tipping on Lincoln Road over the past two years

2. Lincoln Road

There were 592 reports of fly-tipping on Gladstone Street over the past two years

3. Gladstone Street

There were 289 reports of fly-tipping on Cromwell Road over the past two years

4. Cromwell Road

