Peterborough council working with owners of Henry Penn Walk in city centre to deal with massive riverside sinkhole
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Peterborough City Council are working with the owners of a city riverside path to ensure work starts to fix a giant sinkhole as soon as possible.
Henry Penn Walk, which runs alongside the River Nene at Rivergate, off Lower Bridge Street, has been fenced off for three years now, after the huge hole appeared in the tarmac in 2021.
No physical work has started to repair the damage as yet, following long discussions between the council and freeholders Riverview House Freehold Ltd (RHFL). Last year it was confirmed RHFL were responsible for the repairs.
In January year, RHFL said in a statement that works would start to repair the path in the summer, saying: “Permissions for the works are being progressed with the relevant bodies and the freeholders are planning to have works underway during the summer."
However, there has been no indication of work starting as yet.
The Peterborough Telegraph has contacted RHFL about the works, and when they are likely to start, and have not yet received a reply.
However, last week a Peterborough City Council spokesperson said discussions were on going with the freeholders in a bid to get the work started.
The spokesperson: “We are actively working with the owners of Henry Penn Walk to get an approved design for work there so they can commence this as soon as possible.”
Politicians from both Labour and Conservatives, and the Peterborough Civic Society have all called for the repairs to take place as soon as possible.
The path was named after Peterborough bell maker Henry Penn, who ran a foundry near Lower Bridge Street more than 300 years ago.
Along with having the path named after him, there is also a giant bell sculpture on Bridge Street in his honour, located outside the Magistrates’ Court. The underpass leading from Bridge Street to the Lido and the Crown Court is also named Foundry Walk in his honour.