Peterborough council working with owners of Henry Penn Walk in city centre to deal with massive riverside sinkhole

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

More than three years has passed since the hole was first reported – but no physical work to repair it has begun

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Peterborough City Council are working with the owners of a city riverside path to ensure work starts to fix a giant sinkhole as soon as possible.

Henry Penn Walk, which runs alongside the River Nene at Rivergate, off Lower Bridge Street, has been fenced off for three years now, after the huge hole appeared in the tarmac in 2021.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

No physical work has started to repair the damage as yet, following long discussions between the council and freeholders Riverview House Freehold Ltd (RHFL). Last year it was confirmed RHFL were responsible for the repairs.

Henry Penn Walk has been blocked off by the hole for several years

In January year, RHFL said in a statement that works would start to repair the path in the summer, saying: “Permissions for the works are being progressed with the relevant bodies and the freeholders are planning to have works underway during the summer."

However, there has been no indication of work starting as yet.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Peterborough Telegraph has contacted RHFL about the works, and when they are likely to start, and have not yet received a reply.

However, last week a Peterborough City Council spokesperson said discussions were on going with the freeholders in a bid to get the work started.

The spokesperson: “We are actively working with the owners of Henry Penn Walk to get an approved design for work there so they can commence this as soon as possible.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Along with having the path named after him, there is also a giant bell sculpture on Bridge Street in his honour, located outside the Magistrates’ Court. The underpass leading from Bridge Street to the Lido and the Crown Court is also named Foundry Walk in his honour.