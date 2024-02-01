Works to finally begin on massive sink hole in Peterborough city centre - nearly three years after it was first reported

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Nearly three years after a giant sink hole appeared on a riverside footpath in Peterborough city centre, it has been confirmed works are set to begin to repair the damage.

The huge hole appeared on Henry Penn Walk, off Town Bridge, in 2021, leading the path to be closed. It has been shut to residents ever since,

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Over the past two and a half years, there have been numerous calls for repairs to start to fix the whole.Last year it was confirmed freeholders Riverview House Freehold Ltd (RHFL) were responsible for the works, following long discussions with the city council.

Henry Penn walk has been closed since 2021

Over the past year, The Peterborough Telegraph has made a number of attempts to contact RHFL to find out when the works would take place – but RHFL did not answer any communications.

However, today, they have released a statement confirming plans for the works to start later this year. The statement said: "Permissions for the works are being progressed with the relevant bodies and the freeholders are planning to have works underway during the summer."

Earlier this year cllr Mohammed Jamil, who represents the Central Ward for Peterborough City Council, called for the works to start as soon as possible, saying: “I have been trying to get the council to push the freeholders to make the repairs or get the council to repair the hole and then send them the bill. The residents have patiently waited a long time for this to be sorted. This cannot be left forever.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Peterborough MP Paul Bristow had backed that call from cllr Jamil, and had even called on the city council to start the works, and send the bill to the freeholders.

He said: “I cannot understand how the freeholder has been allowed to ignore this problem without any consequence. It is yet again a private body disregarding requests for action from the public and democratically elected politicians. I agree with cllr Jamil. Enough is enough. The council should repair and send the bill to the freeholders who have been letting down the city by ignoring this problem.”

A spokesperson for the Peterborough Civic Society has also spoken of their concern about the issue, saying: “The Civic Society remains very concerned about the state of the footpath at Henry Penn Walk.

"We have contacted Peterborough City Council but have yet to receive a satisfactory answer as to when any repairs will be completed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We recognise that there are ownership issues but the fact remains that nothing has happened. The city is trying to develop the Embankment and riverside into an attractive place for both residents and visitors. Sadly Henry Penn Walk currently remains a metaphor for unresolved inaction.”

The street was named after Peterborough bell maker Henry Penn, who ran a foundry near Lower Bridge Street more than 300 years.