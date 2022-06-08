Peterborough City Council raises its Windrush Day flag in 2021.

Building on the success of previous years, 35 projects across England have received a share of £500,000 from the Department of Levelling Up, Housing and Communities. Peterborough celebrations has been chosen as one of those lucky projects.

This year’s projects will focus on bringing communities together – across different ages and ethnic backgrounds – to commemorate, celebrate and educate their local area about the contribution of the Windrush Generation and their descendants across the country.

The projects will tell the stories of Peterborough’s Windrush generation and be the centre of a programme that both raises awareness, celebrates, with a long-term legacy in the city.

Starting from Windrush Day, June 22, a host of activities will take place, beginning with a flag raising ceremony and a dedicated exhibition documenting the Windrush story in Peterborough and cultural heritage and traditions.

Further events and activities will include a special radio programme, dominoes world record championship, a curry cook-off, family activities and an evening of music and dance.

Cliff Walker from The Millennium Centre said: “We are very pleased to hear that the city of Peterborough has been given this money which will allow us to properly celebrate and commemorate Windrush and we will join with other communities to do that.”

Communities Minister Kemi Badenoch said: “The legacy of the Windrush generation means so much to so many.

“As a first-generation immigrant myself, I understand personally how important it is to highlight how much we welcome and celebrate the contributions made by those who choose to make Britain home.

“Thanks to our funding, events like these will take place on 22 June, helping us to remember the leading role the Windrush Generation and their descendants have played in making Britain stronger, culturally richer, and more inclusive.”

Chair of the Windrush Community Funds and Windrush Schemes group, Paulette Simpson CBE added: “I am delighted that we have been able to fund 35 excellent projects from across the country for the fourth annual National Windrush Day on June 22nd to celebrate the outstanding contributions that the Windrush Generation and their descendants have made, and continue to make, to British Society.”