Students from Peterborough College got an insight in to the behind the scenes operations of internet retailer Amazon.

​Youngsters from Peterborough College, which is part of the Inspire Education Group, visited the fulfilment centre at Kingston Park to see exactly what happens when a customer chooses to buy from Amazon.

The visit was organised as part of the activities provided for students to undertake work experience and meet employers to enhance the skills they learn in the classroom.

Students from the Inspire Education Group enjoy a tour of the Amazon fulfilment centre in Peterborough

They were shown how Amazon stores, picks, packs, and ships customer orders from the Peterborough building to customers around the UK. The students also received a presentation from the team about career opportunities available at Amazon.

Gareth Davies, General Manager at Amazon in Peterborough, said: “It was a pleasure to welcome the students.

"We hope they found their visit informative and provided them with a better understanding of the work we do here at Amazon.”

Mel Staples, a staff member from Peterborough College, said: “The visit was valuable in supporting students with their next steps.

"It is helping them to explore the different career paths they may be interested in, and inspiring them to work hard and achieve their qualifications so they can enhance their career prospects.

"The students really enjoyed learning more about the fulfilment centre and opportunities Amazon has to offer.”