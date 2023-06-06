​Internet retailer Amazon in Peterborough is offering a innovative contract to encourage people with children to work for the company.

​Amazon, which employs about 1,000 staff at its fulfilment centre in Kingston Park, is offering term-time only contracts to parents, grandparents and guardians of school-age children.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new contracts will guarantee time off for the six-week summer break, as well as the two-week Easter and Christmas holiday periods.

New school term time only contracts are being offered to staff at Amazon in Peterborough.

The agreement does not affect benefits staff receive, including private medical insurance and life assurance.

Amazon has also unveiled a flexible part-time contract for a minimum of 80 hours a month which lets employees pick and mix the shifts which suit their needs; part-day or full-day, day or night, weekday or weekend.

The aim is to support people who are unable to find work due to family or other commitments that require flexibility, return to the workplace.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gareth Davies, General Manager at Amazon in Peterborough, said: “We’ve listened to our employees’ views on flexible working and I’m really proud that we’ve introduced new and innovative options based on their feedback.

“Both of these contracts put a really important emphasis on work-life balance and I’m certain they’re going to make a positive difference for many of our people.”