Amazon in Peterborough offers term-time only work contracts to parents and carers

Initiative launched in response to demands from staff
Paul Grinnell
By Paul Grinnell
Published 6th Jun 2023, 16:42 BST- 1 min read

​Internet retailer Amazon in Peterborough is offering a innovative contract to encourage people with children to work for the company.

​Amazon, which employs about 1,000 staff at its fulfilment centre in Kingston Park, is offering term-time only contracts to parents, grandparents and guardians of school-age children.

The new contracts will guarantee time off for the six-week summer break, as well as the two-week Easter and Christmas holiday periods.

New school term time only contracts are being offered to staff at Amazon in Peterborough.New school term time only contracts are being offered to staff at Amazon in Peterborough.
New school term time only contracts are being offered to staff at Amazon in Peterborough.
The agreement does not affect benefits staff receive, including private medical insurance and life assurance.

Amazon has also unveiled a flexible part-time contract for a minimum of 80 hours a month which lets employees pick and mix the shifts which suit their needs; part-day or full-day, day or night, weekday or weekend.

The aim is to support people who are unable to find work due to family or other commitments that require flexibility, return to the workplace.

Gareth Davies, General Manager at Amazon in Peterborough, said: “We’ve listened to our employees’ views on flexible working and I’m really proud that we’ve introduced new and innovative options based on their feedback.

“Both of these contracts put a really important emphasis on work-life balance and I’m certain they’re going to make a positive difference for many of our people.”

The contracts have been successfully trialled at three sites following employee feedback, and are now being phased in for employees at Peterborough’s fulfilment centre and will be rolled out to its sorting and delivery stations in the city later this year.

