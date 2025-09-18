Peterborough club Angels seeking go ahead for use as 'Sexual Entertainment Venue' among planning applications submitted to council

These are the planning applications and traffic order notices released by Peterborough City Council during the week starting September 11.

Angels 2004 Ltd - Brook Street: Variation to Premises Licence to use the premises as a “Sexual Entertainment Venue”.

Traffic Restrictions: Stopping up of footpath at Yaxley: The stopping up and diversion of a length of Footpath Yaxley 277/2 at Yaxley, in the District of Huntingdonshire. If made, the Order would authorise the stopping up only to enable development as permitted by Huntingdonshire District Council, under reference 23/00973/OUT.

Coffee Friends, 19-21 Broadway: New Premises Licence. GZ Sea Ltd have applied to Peterborough City Council for a premises licence for on sales of alcohol, Monday – Thursday 12.00hrs – 22.00hrs, Friday – Saturday 12.00hrs - 23.00hrs & Sunday 12.00hrs – 22.00hrs.

Angels in New Road, Peterborough

New Barn Farm, Kings Delph Drove: Application for a New Operators Licence. Fat Lil’s Developments Ltd of Suite 3a Dbc House, Laceby, Grimsby, Lincolnshire, DN37 7DP is applying for a licence to use New Barn Farm as an operating centre for three goods vehicles.

A1 Trunk Road (A47 Wansford Interchange to A605 Chesterton, Cambridgeshire) - Temporary weekend and layby closures and speed limit to enable culvert repair works and the removal of the temporary realignment within the central reservation to be carried out if safety. The works are expected to last until December 2027 and will start on or after October 20, 2025.

XPO Transport Solutions UK Ltd, Fletton Avenue: Change to Goods Vehicle Operator's Licence to keep an extra 16 goods vehicles at the operating centre at Ikea Distribution Centre, Kingston Park, Fletton Avenue,Peterborough.

GVOL; 4, Oakdale Avenue, Peterborough: Applying to change an existing licence to keep an extra three goods vehicles and three trailers at the operating centre at MQP Baston Asphalt Plant, Baston Fen, Market Deeping, Peterborough.

Peterborough, Carthage Café, 345 Lincoln Road: Application for a Premises Licence to allow on and off Sale of Alcohol – 10:00 to 02:00hrs daily and late night refreshment – 23:00 to 02:00hrs daily.

Peterborough: (Multiple Areas) Various Traffic Regulations to stop any pedestrian or cyclist from proceeding along the following footpaths/cycle paths: Basil Green to Oakleigh Drive footpath for its entire length, Newcastle Drive to Oakleigh Drive footpath for its entire length, Robert Rayner Close to Oakleigh Drive Footpath for its entire length, Oakleigh Drive to Caryer Close Footpath for its entire length, Edenfield to Caldervale Footpath for its entire length and Lincoln Road to Mancetter Square cyclepath for its entire length.

