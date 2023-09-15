Watch more videos on Shots!

Council chiefs have been urged to reassure Peterborough residents that the city’s cultural gems from its museum to its libraries are safe from closure.

The call comes from the Peterborough Civic Society which wants the local authority to reassess its spending priorities to find ways to fund areas that enhance the wellbeing and quality of life for residents;

The demand is made in an open letter to the council’s chief executive Matt Gladstone and its leader Councillor Wayne Fitzgerald and comes as the council is struggling to close a £5 million budget gap.

Peterborough Civic Society is urging Peterborough City Council to improve funding for arts, culture and heritage amid concerns about the future of Peterborough Museum, top, and its library services, below left. It says the disappearance of the Peterborough Heritage Festival, picture shows scene from 2017's event, is evidence of fall in spending on culture.

The letter has been prompted by the scrapping of Peterborough’s Heritage Festival and the ‘inability’ of the council to provide planting in the city’s parks and public gardens.

And it warns that the decline in the provision of arts, culture and heritage services has fallen so much that concerns are growing about the possible closure of Peterborough Museum, in Priestgate, and the city’s library services.

The letter, signed by the civic society’s chairman David Turnock and vice chair Toby Wood, states: “Peterborough Civic Society continues to be concerned about the current situation concerning, and the future of, local authority expenditure on culture, heritage and the arts in Peterborough. “We are aware of the city’s financial plight but believe that funding priorities and spending now needs to be reassessed.

“There are many indicators of this gradual decline and reduction in services.

“For example, Peterborough’s Heritage Festival was once a joyous and prestigious event, attracting residents and visitors to attend events promoting the city and its heritage.

"This no longer exists.

“Another example is the current inability of the Council to provide planting in many of the city’s parks and gardens.

"This has resulted in local voluntary groups attempting to step in and rectify the situation.

The writers warn: “This decline in the provision and promotion of services for the arts, culture and heritage has now become so severe that rumours have begun to circulate about the possible closure of Peterborough Museum and the closure of library facilities throughout the city.”

The society details a four point action plan they would like the council to embrace to support the city’s heritage and culture and to enhance the sense of wellbeing of the population.

These include finding ways to promote and celebrate culture, arts and heritage in Peterborough, review spending priorities to fund areas that enhance people’s wellbeing

and quality of life, reassure residents that valuable facilities like the Museum and libraries, will not be closed and find ways to improve the morale of residents and council staff, many of whom, its says, ‘are at a low ebb’ believing the council has little interest in promoting and celebration of arts, culture and heritage.