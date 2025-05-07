Peterborough City Council warns businesses to be aware over licensing scam

Paul Grinnell
By Paul Grinnell

Chief Journalist

Published 7th May 2025, 11:56 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Council says officers will never call to ask for direct payment

Peterborough City Council is warning businesses across the city to be vigilant following recent reports of a scam targeting owners of licensed premises.

The scam involves a fake licensing officer contacting businesses directly and claiming their annual licensing fees are overdue.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A recent incident involved a man using a mobile phone number calling a business owner, demanding immediate payment.

Peterborough City Council has warned businesses to beware of a licensing scamPeterborough City Council has warned businesses to beware of a licensing scam
Peterborough City Council has warned businesses to beware of a licensing scam

Council officers say that it is important for all licensed premises to remain cautious and if anyone is not sure about any communication then they should contact the council directly for confirmation.

Councillor Alison Jones, Cabinet Member for Housing and Communities, said: "Supporting Peterborough's businesses is a top priority for us, and we are dedicated to helping them succeed.

"Our licensing team will always send reminder letters for annual fees first, which will contain a link to our website.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"Any payment requests will come from a Peterborough landline number, not a mobile.

She added: “The majority of payments are paid to us online through our website. Officers will never call and ask directly for payment.

"Scammers will go to great lengths to exploit businesses, so we urge people to be vigilant and protect their establishments."

If people have any concerns about suspicious calls or messages, contact the Licensing Team either via email [email protected] or call 01733 747474.

News you can trust since 1948
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice