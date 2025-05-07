Peterborough City Council warns businesses to be aware over licensing scam

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Council says officers will never call to ask for direct payment

Peterborough City Council is warning businesses across the city to be vigilant following recent reports of a scam targeting owners of licensed premises.

The scam involves a fake licensing officer contacting businesses directly and claiming their annual licensing fees are overdue.

A recent incident involved a man using a mobile phone number calling a business owner, demanding immediate payment.

Council officers say that it is important for all licensed premises to remain cautious and if anyone is not sure about any communication then they should contact the council directly for confirmation.

Councillor Alison Jones, Cabinet Member for Housing and Communities, said: "Supporting Peterborough's businesses is a top priority for us, and we are dedicated to helping them succeed.

"Our licensing team will always send reminder letters for annual fees first, which will contain a link to our website.

"Any payment requests will come from a Peterborough landline number, not a mobile.

She added: “The majority of payments are paid to us online through our website. Officers will never call and ask directly for payment.

"Scammers will go to great lengths to exploit businesses, so we urge people to be vigilant and protect their establishments."

If people have any concerns about suspicious calls or messages, contact the Licensing Team either via email [email protected] or call 01733 747474.