Peterborough City Council to take control of partially built £30 million Hilton Garden Inn

Paul Grinnell
By Paul Grinnell
Published 31st May 2024, 09:47 BST
Updated 31st May 2024, 11:40 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Move to ensure council does not lose money

Peterborough councillors have agreed to bid to take ownership of the partially-built £30 million Hilton Garden Inn.

Members of Peterborough City Council’s cabinet have voted to submit a £16.7 million credit bid to administrators for the freehold of the nine-storey hotel at Fletton Quays.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Councillors say the action is the only way to ensure the local authority does not lose money and achieves a high standard finish to the hotel.

The Hilton Garden Inn at Fletton Quays, PeterboroughThe Hilton Garden Inn at Fletton Quays, Peterborough
The Hilton Garden Inn at Fletton Quays, Peterborough

The bid for the freehold of the Hilton Garden Inn will be considered by administrators Teneo.

The council, which provided a £15 million loan in 2017 for the hotel construction, took the developers Fletton Quays Hotel into administration last October after a period in which no construction work took place.

Read More
Peterborough City Council to take control of partially built £30 million Hilton ...

Councillor Amjad Iqbal, the deputy leader, told members that administrators had also received an £11.2 million offer for the hotel from Propiteer and a funder company but that would leave the council with a £5.7 million loss.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He added: “Propiteer has recently attempted to negotiate directly with the council to provide an improved offer of £12 million a share in the hotel’s future.

"But there is no scope to directly with the council as we don’t asset.

Cllr Iqbal added: “To ensure the hotel is completed in a timely manner and that the building is protected, it is recommended that the offer is rejected and that the council submits a bid up to £17 million to secure the hotel.”

Related topics:Peterborough City CouncilAmjad IqbalPeterborough

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.