Move to ensure council does not lose money

Peterborough councillors have agreed to bid to take ownership of the partially-built £30 million Hilton Garden Inn.

Members of Peterborough City Council’s cabinet have voted to submit a £16.7 million credit bid to administrators for the freehold of the nine-storey hotel at Fletton Quays.

Councillors say the action is the only way to ensure the local authority does not lose money and achieves a high standard finish to the hotel.

The Hilton Garden Inn at Fletton Quays, Peterborough

The bid for the freehold of the Hilton Garden Inn will be considered by administrators Teneo.

The council, which provided a £15 million loan in 2017 for the hotel construction, took the developers Fletton Quays Hotel into administration last October after a period in which no construction work took place.

Councillor Amjad Iqbal, the deputy leader, told members that administrators had also received an £11.2 million offer for the hotel from Propiteer and a funder company but that would leave the council with a £5.7 million loss.

He added: “Propiteer has recently attempted to negotiate directly with the council to provide an improved offer of £12 million a share in the hotel’s future.

