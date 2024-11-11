Dispute began nine months ago

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Peterborough City Council says it is still trying to resolve a dispute with the owners of the Posh stadium over £220,000 the local authority says it is owed.

The council says the outstanding amount is one of a number of yearly payments that were part of the deal agreed in 2021 by London Road Properties Peterborough Limited ( LRPPL) to purchase the London Road-based stadium.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But it claims the payment of £233,000 was due in March this year but only some £32,000 has been paid meaning the amount now due is about £221,000

Peterborough City Council claims that £233,000 is still owed for Peterborough United FC's stadium in London Road.

News of the dispute emerged in September and although there have been two meetings between the council and the stadium owners, the matter has still not been resolved.

Cecilie Booth, the council’s executive director of corporate services and Section 151 Officer, said: "The then directors and owners of the club formed a company, London Road Properties Peterborough Limited, to purchase the ground in 2021.

"That company, which is still beneficially owned by those three people, including Mr MacAnthony now sole owner of the club, remain owners and directors of that property company and the debt owed to the council remains outstanding."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Posh owner Darragh MacAnthony has said: “I don’t comment on ongoing contract disputes but remain committed to reaching an agreement with all parties re the stadium and the stadium company. It will all get sorted.

“This has nothing to do with the football club as it has a long term lease which is always up to date per its lease.”