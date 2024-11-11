Peterborough City Council still seeks end to £220,000 payment dispute with owners of Posh stadium

Paul Grinnell
By Paul Grinnell

Business Editor

Published 11th Nov 2024, 05:00 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Dispute began nine months ago

Peterborough City Council says it is still trying to resolve a dispute with the owners of the Posh stadium over £220,000 the local authority says it is owed.

The council says the outstanding amount is one of a number of yearly payments that were part of the deal agreed in 2021 by London Road Properties Peterborough Limited ( LRPPL) to purchase the London Road-based stadium.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

But it claims the payment of £233,000 was due in March this year but only some £32,000 has been paid meaning the amount now due is about £221,000

Peterborough City Council claims that £233,000 is still owed for Peterborough United FC's stadium in London Road.Peterborough City Council claims that £233,000 is still owed for Peterborough United FC's stadium in London Road.
Peterborough City Council claims that £233,000 is still owed for Peterborough United FC's stadium in London Road.

News of the dispute emerged in September and although there have been two meetings between the council and the stadium owners, the matter has still not been resolved.

Read More
Peterborough City Council confirms it is in dispute with Posh football stadium o...

Cecilie Booth, the council’s executive director of corporate services and Section 151 Officer, said: "The then directors and owners of the club formed a company, London Road Properties Peterborough Limited, to purchase the ground in 2021.

"That company, which is still beneficially owned by those three people, including Mr MacAnthony now sole owner of the club, remain owners and directors of that property company and the debt owed to the council remains outstanding."

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Posh owner Darragh MacAnthony has said: “I don’t comment on ongoing contract disputes but remain committed to reaching an agreement with all parties re the stadium and the stadium company. It will all get sorted.

“This has nothing to do with the football club as it has a long term lease which is always up to date per its lease.”

Related topics:Peterborough City CouncilDarragh MacAnthonyLondon Road

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1948
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice