The leader of Peterborough City Council has vowed to remain a champion of the city whatever the outcome of an imminent challenge to vote him out of office.

Conservative Councillor Wayne Fitzgerald is widely expected to see his leadership of the local authority brought to an abrupt end on November 1 when a motion of no confidence is voted on by councillors.

But, Cllr Fitzgerald told about 350 business and civic leaders at Peterborough’s annual Bondholder Dinner: “My time as leader of Peterborough city council may be coming to an end for now - if rumours are true and there may be a hiatus on the horizon.

Peterborough City Council leader Councillor Wayne Fitzgerald chose the Opportunity Bondholder Dinner, below, to highlight some of the achievements over the last two years - the development of ARU Peterborough and securing £48,000 of Government cash towards the development of Peterborough's Station Quarter - ahead of a no confidence vote on November 1,

“But regardless, I will continue to champion all that is great about our city, and I look forward with excitement to seeing the vision and schemes that I have spoken to you about taken forward to completion.

“Believe me when I say it, Peterborough is a city of opportunities. Let’s seize them and take us forward to a better future as there are exciting times ahead.

He said: “It was two years ago in May 2021 that I was given the great privilege of leading Peterborough City Council.

“As a pro growth leader, I am proud of what my Conservative administration and a fantastic team of council officers have achieved for our great city in those two and a half years.

“Many of the decisions we have made and the investment we have attracted will have immeasurable benefits for our city which will last long into the future and provide exciting opportunities for residents, businesses and visitors.

Cllr Fitzgerald added “As I have said on many occasions, Peterborough’s time really is now, and our city of opportunity is on the cusp of something amazing.”

During his speech, Cllr Fitzgerald outlined some of the achievements of the last two years.

