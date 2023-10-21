Representatives of the Bondholder Dinner's sponsor AEPG with Peterborough City Council leader Councillor Wayne Fitzgerald

More than 350 business and civic leaders turned out for the city’s premier networking event, the Opportunity Peterborough Bondholder Dinner.

The prestigious black tie gathering was held in the magnificent setting of Peterborough Cathedral.

The event brings together entrepreneurs, business leaders, representatives from local government and academia to celebrate local business excellence.

Peterborough MP Paul Bristow at the Bondholder Dinner at Peterborough Cathdedral

Guest speakers included Ashley Butterfield, chief executive of AEPG, the promoter for the East of England Showground, and lead sponsor for the event, Peterborough City Council leader Councillor Wayne Fitzgerald and the chief executive of Opportunity Peterborough, Tom Hennessy.

Outlining a series of achievements from £80 million worth of Government investment in the city to the opening of ARU Peterborough, Cllr Fitzgerald told guests: “As a pro growth leader, I am proud of what my Conservative administration and a fantastic team of council officers have achieved for our great city in those two and a half years.

"Many of the decisions we have made and the investment we have attracted will have immeasurable benefits for our city which will last long into the future and provide exciting opportunities for residents, businesses and visitors.

He said “Peterborough’s time really is now, and our city of opportunity is on the cusp of something amazing.”

Mr Butterfield, whose company plans to build 1,500 and a leisure village on the Showground, said: “Peterborough has every ingredient needed to be an amazing city in which to live, work, learn and play.

"We are encouraged by the enthusiasm the council’s leadership has for delivering great places and adding to this great city.”

Mr Hennessy told guests that Peterborough was a city of opportunity and that everyone present was working together to make Peterborough a better place to work, study and live.