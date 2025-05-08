Peterborough City Council launches early appeal to raise £58,000 to save city's Christmas celebrations

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Council looks to businesses for support

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Peterborough City Council has launched an early bid to save this year’s city Christmas celebrations.

The cash-strapped authority has issued an appeal to businesses to help find the £58,000 that will save Peterborough’s Christmas festivities from being axed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This year, the council is offering sponsorship packages and opportunities in a bid to raise the cash to pay for a Christmas tree, lights and a switch-on event.

Peterborough City Council has launched an appeal to raise funds to save the city's Christmas celebrations this year

It is part of the council's plan to save money and support its budget strategy after it faced a budget gap of more than £20 million at the end of the last financial year.

Councillor Mohammed Jamil, deputy leader and cabinet member for finance at Peterborough City Council, said: "As part of a number of decisions to support the council's budget strategy, we are again offering sponsorship packages and opportunities for Christmas 2025.

"It costs approximately £58,000 for the Christmas Tree, lights and switch-on event.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We were pleased with the response last year, and depending on the number of enquiries we receive, we will stop the appeal as soon as we've been able to confirm all costs will be covered."

The council currently has over £500 million of debt which is the result of funding the cost of new roads, schools, regeneration of the city and work on council properties.

Late last year the council issued an urgent appeal to businesses for donations to help close a £22,000 shortfall in the fund for Christmas celebrations.

But the 2024 celebrations cost a total of £56,000 – £2,000 less than this year’s anticipated cost.