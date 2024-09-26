Peterborough City Council launches clampdown on misuse of Council Tax discount

Paul Grinnell
By Paul Grinnell

Business Editor

Published 26th Sep 2024, 12:04 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Residents to prove they are entitled to discount

A new Council Tax review has been launched by Peterborough City Council as it seeks to clampdown on misuse of a discount scheme.

Checks are being carried out on residents who receive the 25 per cent single person discount on their Council Tax.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The local authority is concerned that not all claimants are eligible to receive the Single Person Discount.

Peterborough City Council is carrying out a review of people who claim the Council Tax single person discountPeterborough City Council is carrying out a review of people who claim the Council Tax single person discount
Peterborough City Council is carrying out a review of people who claim the Council Tax single person discount

It is in the process of verifying all accounts currently in receipt of Single Person Discount and where necessary is issuing letters to residents, asking them to confirm their current circumstances. 

It comes as the cash-strapped council seeks to balance its budget and has warned a lack of cash means it is unlikely to be able to go on providing all its current services.

The local authority is facing an £11 million overspend in the current financial year and a predicted budget gap in 2025/26 of between £13 million and £24 million.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Councillor Mohammed Jamil, deputy leader and cabinet member for finance and corporate governance at Peterborough City Council, said: "We are undertaking this review to ensure that households who are not eligible for single person discount are paying the full amount.

Read More
Peterborough businesses urged to help save Christmas in Peterborough

"Larger households need to pay more as they use more council services, which costs the council more money.

"It's not fair that taxpayers who pay the correct amount of council tax are receiving a lesser service, because others are knowingly, or unknowingly paying less than they should."

A council spokesperson added: “It is important that we ensure that the large number of single person discounts are being correctly awarded and that there are no cases where the discount is being claimed incorrectly, knowingly or otherwise.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“This review exercise will enable us to correct awards, via customers volunteering updated information regarding occupancy.

"It will also allow us to investigate further into cases where we have reason to believe there may not be eligibility to the discount.

Under current legislation, the council can cancel discounts and can also recover backdated and unpaid Council Tax.

Anyone found to have knowingly defrauded the system may also face prosecution.

All responses to the review will be handled by a centrally based local government scanning facility in Nottingham.

Related topics:ResidentsPeterborough City CouncilCouncil Tax

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.