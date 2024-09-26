Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Donations needed to pay for Christmas tree and festive lights

An urgent appeal has gone out to generous businesses in Peterborough to help save the city centre’s Christmas celebrations.

The Christmas tree, the installations of the festive lights that adorn the city centre and the switch-on celebrations all face the axe this year because of a cash crisis at Peterborough City Council.

Councillors had already agreed that the city centre celebrations this year should be paid for through sponsorship.

But so far just £34,000 of the £56,000 required has been raised over the last few months.

It has triggered a warning from council chiefs that without additional financial support from businesses and other organisations the celebrations will not go ahead this year.

The decision to seek sponsorship for the Christmas celebrations was agreed by councillors as one of a number of savings as they sought to balance the budget for this financial year.

The local authority is facing an £11 million overspend in the current financial year and a predicted budget gap in 2025/26 of between £13 million and £24 million.

Councillor Mohammed Jamil, deputy leader of Peterborough City Council and Cabinet Member for Finance and Corporate Governance, said: "The pressure on local government is immense and there is simply not enough money to meet demand.

"If we make up the shortfall in the budget for Christmas it will mean that our in-year budget deficit is even higher, and we cannot allow that to happen.

"In adult social care, we received 2,580 new requests for support in the last 12 months. The number of children subject to a care plan has doubled since last year and the number of people coming to the council for housing support as they’re homeless rose 40 per cent in the past three years.

"The demand is rising and we simply cannot keep pace with the budget that we have available.

"We have said as an administration that we will make difficult decisions to meet our financial challenge.

"If you are a business and would like to sponsor the event please let us know.

"By doing so you might be helping to save Christmas in Peterborough city centre."

Businesses that are interested in sponsoring Christmas in Peterborough can email [email protected]