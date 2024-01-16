New prospectus to attract millions of pounds to city

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

​A new campaign has been launched to attract millions of pounds of investment into Peterborough in a move that could see the long-awaited regeneration of North Westgate.

The 4.6 hectare site, which has been the focus for hotel, retail and office development projects for 30 years, is one of the seven key regenerations sites that feature in Peterborough City Council’s newly issued 36-pages glossy prospectus aimed at potential investors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The council hopes the prospectus which outlines the city’s many strengths and advantages will encourage investors and developers to put their money into Peterborough.

With a front cover design inspired by rock band The Who’s hit My Generation, the prospectus is called ‘Talkin’ about regeneration’.

It highlights seven key regeneration sites that offer an opportunity for investment, which along with North Westgate, include the Station Quarter, the former TK Maxx and New Look store, Fletton Quays goods shed, Pleasure Fair car park, Middlehome and the university.

Councillor Peter Hiller, Cabinet Member for Housing, Growth and Regeneration, said: “Peterborough is one of the fastest growing cities in the country and this prospectus sets out our vision as a city of outstanding opportunity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We understand that connectivity, a skilled workforce, modern infrastructure, funding, and support is key for investors and occupiers– something we can offer in abundance.

“Peterborough’s built environment is changing for the future and the prospectus brings together the diverse array of opportunities. We hope this ever-involving guide will be received with enthusiasm and excitement.”

The prospectus ask investors if they are ‘ready to be in the next chapter of Peterborough’s story?’

It flags up the city’s strengths that include being one of the nation’s fastest growing cites, its excellent travel connections across the country, its transformed city centre, and development projects that are already under way thanks to Government funding from its Towns Fund initiative.