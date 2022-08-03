The Head Coach of Huntingdon Gymnastics Club Adam Scott has expressed his delight and pride after Gunthorpe-based gymnast Jake Jarman became the gym’s latest international medallist with a historic four gold medals at the Commonwealth Games.

By winning gold in the vault final yesterday afternoon (July 2), to go along with his team all-around, individual all-around and floor titles in Birmingham, Jarman became the most successful English male gymnast at a single Commonwealth Games.

The 20-year-old has achieved all on this on his games debut to further add to what has been a sensational 2022, with him also becoming British champion in the floor and vault, as well as taking silver in the pommel final and the all-around bronze in the senior age group.

Jake and coach Ben Howells at the British Gymnastics Championships in 2017.

Jarman has been training with the club for the last 12 years and Club Manager Scott is not surprised by his success.

He said: “We are absolutely delighted. Jake’s success is a testament to his hard work and dedication and that of the whole team, especially during lockdown.

"There was a ten week period of shutdown before he was given a special dispensation to continue training, it was a real team effort.

“His coach Ben Howells has done a fantastic job with him over the years. Jake is quite quiet and reserved and is happy to let his gymnastics do the talking.

Jake Jarman at the British Gymnastic Championships in 2022.

"He used to be a bit scruffy around the edges but he has been really, really focused and driven to improve and nail his dismounts.

"He works hard and has that drive to keep improving and the ability to persevere and accept when things don’t go him way and that is what makes him the champions that he is.

"He's one of our club ambassadors, a real down to earth lad that supports those around him and our younger gymnasts. There are no airs and graces about him, he is a normal lad that has done really well.”

The club has a remarkable recent record of producing Commonwealth gymnasts, with each edition of the Commonwealth Games in the last 28 years featuring a gymnast from the club. A remarkable achievement for a club that is solely funded by its members and is registered as a charity.

A young Jake Jarman in action on the parallel bar.

Recent alumni from the club include British gymnasts Dan Keatings, Sam Oldham, Luke Folwell, Lisa Mason as well as four-time Olympic medallist Louis Smith, also from Peterborough.

It is hoped that Jarman will follow in Smith’s footsteps and perhaps medal at Paris 2024 but next up on the horizon is the European Championships in Munich, which begin in just eight days time in Munich.

Scott added: “I remember in 2012, Jake was with us watching Louis Smith inspire the next generation and now we have been stopping training to watch Jake on a big TV set up in the gym.

"Everything we achieve here is one big team effort right across the board and it is my job to try and continue that success. It is watching people like Louis and Jake do so well that keep the interest to join us high and it’s brilliant."

Jake Jarman (right) with Huntingdon Gymnastic Club teammates and their medals in 2014.

Huntingdon Gymnastics Club is also celebrating the success of Niall Hooton, who will also be competing in Munich. He will represent the Republic of Ireland in the Junior championships.