Peterborough city centre pizza restaurant Franco Manca to close

Peterborough city centre’s Franco Manca restaurant is to close after less than three years.

There was great excitement when the sourdough pizza specialist took a prime spot overlooking Cathedral Square in the summer of 2022.

However, today, the company announced that its time there had come to an end.

A spokesperson said: “After careful consideration, we have made the difficult decision to close our Franco Manca restaurant in Peterborough.

Franco Manca on the corner of Long Causeway, in Peterborough city centre

"We want to sincerely thank our loyal customers and our fantastic team for their support and dedication.

"While this chapter is coming to an end, Franco Manca continues to thrive in other locations, bringing our signature sourdough pizzas to communities across the UK.

"We look forward to welcoming our customers to our other restaurants and hope to return to Peterborough in the future.”

There has been speculation that the site is to be taken by American chain Wingstop, with that company having already submitted a building control notice to the city council in connection with the refurbishment of the restaurant.

The fast-growing Wingstop, with its “flavour is our everything” advertising slogan, has been busy on recruitment websites in recent months recruiting staff ahead of a Peterborough opening. The company has not so far commented,