Wingstop - 'Flavour is our everything' chicken restaurant heading for Peterborough
Fast-growing Wingstop, which reached the UK from the US in 2018, has more than 40 restaurants in this country, in high streets, retail parks and shopping centres.
Now it appears Peterborough is high on the list for its next openings.
Known for 10 different flavoured rubs for its chicken wings, loaded fries and burgers, Wingstop today launched a recruitment ad for a General Manager (salary £40k-£45k) for a new site opening in Peterborough.
While no location within the city is revealed, the opening of the Odeon Luxe at Queensgate is regarded as a gamechanger for the centre with a food mall long touted as a bonus for cinegoers and shoppers – and that is one possibility.
Unconnected, Taco Bell recently outlined plans for a restaurant and takeaway in Queensgate, opening out onto Cathedral Square.
