Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A chicken wing restaurant chain with a “flavour is our everything” motto looks to be heading for Peterborough.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fast-growing Wingstop, which reached the UK from the US in 2018, has more than 40 restaurants in this country, in high streets, retail parks and shopping centres.

Now it appears Peterborough is high on the list for its next openings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Known for 10 different flavoured rubs for its chicken wings, loaded fries and burgers, Wingstop today launched a recruitment ad for a General Manager (salary £40k-£45k) for a new site opening in Peterborough.

Wingstop appears to be heading for Peterborough

While no location within the city is revealed, the opening of the Odeon Luxe at Queensgate is regarded as a gamechanger for the centre with a food mall long touted as a bonus for cinegoers and shoppers – and that is one possibility.

Unconnected, Taco Bell recently outlined plans for a restaurant and takeaway in Queensgate, opening out onto Cathedral Square.