Wingstop - 'Flavour is our everything' chicken restaurant heading for Peterborough

By Brad Barnes
Published 20th Nov 2024, 15:20 GMT
Updated 20th Nov 2024, 15:53 GMT
A chicken wing restaurant chain with a “flavour is our everything” motto looks to be heading for Peterborough.

Fast-growing Wingstop, which reached the UK from the US in 2018, has more than 40 restaurants in this country, in high streets, retail parks and shopping centres.

Now it appears Peterborough is high on the list for its next openings.

Known for 10 different flavoured rubs for its chicken wings, loaded fries and burgers, Wingstop today launched a recruitment ad for a General Manager (salary £40k-£45k) for a new site opening in Peterborough.

Wingstop appears to be heading for PeterboroughWingstop appears to be heading for Peterborough
While no location within the city is revealed, the opening of the Odeon Luxe at Queensgate is regarded as a gamechanger for the centre with a food mall long touted as a bonus for cinegoers and shoppers – and that is one possibility.

Unconnected, Taco Bell recently outlined plans for a restaurant and takeaway in Queensgate, opening out onto Cathedral Square.

