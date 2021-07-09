Care-at-home provider in Peterborough is creating 60 jobs
A care-at-home provider in Peterborough is creating up to 60 jobs as demand grows for its services.
Caremark Peterborough which has offices at Olympus House, in Staniland Way, has embarked on a recruitment drive in a bid to find 50 to 60 new care and support workers.
It is to host a recruitment session outside the Asda supermarket, in Rivergate, next week and is planning a leaflet drop of city homes.
Mahesh Gunasekara, managing director of Caremark Peterborough, which was set up 16 months ago and has six members of staff, said: “We are looking to recruit part-time and full-time care and support workers to enable us to keep up with the demand for services.
“It has been a challenge to find extra staff.
“There was quite a lot of interest in care jobs at the start of the pandemic but that seems to have slowed.
“We want to make people aware that we are offering good jobs - and it is more than just work it is about providing a service to the community.
“There is a growing demand from older people for care services delivered to their homes.
“I think one of the reasons for this maybe the Covid-19 pandemic, which has left many people wanting to stay in their own homes rather than go into a care home.
“This is also a great opportunity to get more people in Peterborough into a rewarding and fulfilling career helping to support others and improve lives.”
Caremark Peterborough will stage is recruitment sessions at Asda on July 13, July 14 and July 15 from 10am to early evening.