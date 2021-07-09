Care-at-home provider in Peterborough is creating 60 jobs

A staff member with Caremark.

Caremark Peterborough which has offices at Olympus House, in Staniland Way, has embarked on a recruitment drive in a bid to find 50 to 60 new care and support workers.

It is to host a recruitment session outside the Asda supermarket, in Rivergate, next week and is planning a leaflet drop of city homes.

Mahesh Gunasekara, managing director of Caremark Peterborough, which was set up 16 months ago and has six members of staff, said: “We are looking to recruit part-time and full-time care and support workers to enable us to keep up with the demand for services.

A Caremark staff member chats to a client.

“It has been a challenge to find extra staff.

“There was quite a lot of interest in care jobs at the start of the pandemic but that seems to have slowed.

“We want to make people aware that we are offering good jobs - and it is more than just work it is about providing a service to the community.

“There is a growing demand from older people for care services delivered to their homes.

“I think one of the reasons for this maybe the Covid-19 pandemic, which has left many people wanting to stay in their own homes rather than go into a care home.

“This is also a great opportunity to get more people in Peterborough into a rewarding and fulfilling career helping to support others and improve lives.”