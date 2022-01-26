Peterborough home care firm creates jobs as it celebrates 10th anniversary

Phil and Amy Kennedy celebrate 10 years of Home Instead Peterborough.

Home Instead Peterborough, which has offices in Cygnet Park, Hampton, is recruiting 10 new care assistants.

The appointments will be made by the end of February when the company expects demand for its services to increase as people start to get out more at the beginning of Spring and with the relaxing of coronavirus restrictions.

The move comes as the company marks its 10th anniversary and looks to meet a growing demand for its companionship focused home care services.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The service ensures clients see the same caregivers on a regular basis. It also enables clients to get out and about with caregivers supporting them with shopping trips, events and social calls.

Directors Phil and Amy Kennedy, who founded the business, say that their community care services are highly sought after as the country enters the third year of the pandemic.

Mrs Kennedy, care manager, said: We’re incredibly proud and humbled to mark our 10th birthday this week.

She said: “Our caregivers are so dedicated to their clients and so kind and caring. They have remained committed throughout what has been a very tricky period for everybody.”

Mr Kennedy said: “Our 60 plus team of caregivers continue to be well rewarded for their dedication to their roles and the hope is that community care services will become more highly valued as most people would rather remain in their own home for as long as possible.”

He added: “With that, should come more investment in the sector and hopefully; finally social care workers will receive the recognition they richly deserve having kept hundreds of thousands of service users safe throughout the pandemic.

“We look forward to the next 10 years with hope and enthusiasm.”

To enquire about a role with Home Instead contact the Peterborough office direct on 01733