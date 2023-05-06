Peterborough children's charity Little Miracles given £1,000 boost
Charity suffered break in last month
Peterborough children’s charity Little Miracles have been given a £1,000 boost from a builders merchant which has opened in the city.
To mark the opening of its new branch on Padholme Road East, Selco Builders Warehouse ran a Community Heroes initiative to donate £1,000 to a charity or community group in Peterborough.
Little Miracles, which supports children and young adults with additional needs, disabilities and life-limiting conditions was selected as the winner and will use the money to take a group of 800 children, parents and carers to Legoland.
As part of the celebrations to mark the opening of its 75th UK branch, Selco also pledged a further £2,000 to its nominated charity Cancer Research UK.
Staff and volunteers were recently left devastated when their HQ at The Spinney was broken into, with computers stolen and damaged in the raid.
No-one has been arrested in connection with the break in, and police are still appealing for witnesses.
Michelle King, CEO and founder of Little Miracles and whose child Oliver was born with Down’s Syndrome 15 years ago, said: “Our aim is to be there every step of the way for children and young people up to the age of 25 who have additional needs, disabilities or life-limiting conditions, as well as their families.
“In some cases, this means providing support even before final diagnosis has been provided.
“The charity is growing very quickly and it’s incredible to see the numbers of children and families we are now supporting.
“The children love the days out we provide but they are very costly events. Selco’s donation will be a huge help towards a trip to Legoland and we are massively grateful for the support the new branch has provided.”
Chris Barber, branch manager at Selco Peterborough, said: “Supporting charities and community groups in the areas in which we operate is an integral part of the Selco ethos so we are delighted to mark the opening of our new branch with a £3,000 donation to Little Miracles and Cancer Research UK.
“Little Miracles is hugely respected in the local community and it’s fantastic to help provide the opportunity for the children who are supported by the charities to enjoy a day out to remember.”