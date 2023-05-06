Peterborough children’s charity Little Miracles have been given a £1,000 boost from a builders merchant which has opened in the city.

To mark the opening of its new branch on Padholme Road East, Selco Builders Warehouse ran a Community Heroes initiative to donate £1,000 to a charity or community group in Peterborough.

Little Miracles, which supports children and young adults with additional needs, disabilities and life-limiting conditions was selected as the winner and will use the money to take a group of 800 children, parents and carers to Legoland.

Little Miracles CEO Michelle King (centre) with Selco Peterborough branch manager Chris Barber (far right) and other representatives of Little Miracles and Selco.

As part of the celebrations to mark the opening of its 75th UK branch, Selco also pledged a further £2,000 to its nominated charity Cancer Research UK.

Michelle King, CEO and founder of Little Miracles and whose child Oliver was born with Down’s Syndrome 15 years ago, said: “Our aim is to be there every step of the way for children and young people up to the age of 25 who have additional needs, disabilities or life-limiting conditions, as well as their families.

“In some cases, this means providing support even before final diagnosis has been provided.

“The charity is growing very quickly and it’s incredible to see the numbers of children and families we are now supporting.

“The children love the days out we provide but they are very costly events. Selco’s donation will be a huge help towards a trip to Legoland and we are massively grateful for the support the new branch has provided.”

Chris Barber, branch manager at Selco Peterborough, said: “Supporting charities and community groups in the areas in which we operate is an integral part of the Selco ethos so we are delighted to mark the opening of our new branch with a £3,000 donation to Little Miracles and Cancer Research UK.