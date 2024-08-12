Peterborough children's charity becomes first name to be confirmed on new city Monopoly set

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Little Miracles will take up the space on a Community Chest square

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Peterborough children’s charity that has helped countless of families across the region has become the first to be officially confirmed on a space on the new Peterborough Monopoly board.

Little Miracles, the charity which helps children with additional needs, disabilities and life-limiting conditions and their families, will be featured on its very own Community Chest space in the game, which hits the shops on 11th October (2024).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Michelle King formed Little Miracles to help families of children with additional needs, disabilities and life-limiting conditions - now the charity will feature on the new Monopoly board

Louise Evans, Head of Income Generation at Little Miracles, said: “We are thrilled to be included on the brand-new Monopoly: Peterborough Edition board.

“We are also very proud and humbled to be recognised as a fundamental part of our city.

“Over the last 14 years Little Miracles has supported thousands of local families of children with additional needs, disabilities and life-limiting conditions, many of whom would not have the emotional, financial or practical support that they need without us.

“The love that Little Miracles receives from the people of Peterborough is overwhelming.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are so grateful to everyone for their ongoing support, we simply couldn’t be the charity we are today without you.

“A very BIG thank you to everyone.”

Founded in 2010, Little Miracles was set up by Michelle King, whose son, Oliver, was born with multiple disabilities and a life-limiting condition.

Brave Oliver wasn’t supposed to survive for more than a few hours. But after two years of battling, he was taken home by his loving family.

Louise Evans, Head of Income Generation at Little Miracles adds:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“On leaving hospital Michelle and her family didn’t know where to turn. They didn’t have any emotional support, the clinical responsibilities were overwhelming and mainstream activities for children as poorly as Oliver were inaccessible.

“Then one day she and Oliver were on a bus and the driver asked them to leave because Oliver’s oxygen was ‘unsafe’.

“Michelle simply didn’t know what to do, she had to use the bus to get to hospital and broke down and cried.

“A fellow passenger took Michelle by the hand, told her it was going to be okay and took her for a coffee.

“No one had ever told her it was going to be okay before.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Michelle and her new friend began to meet more regularly and slowly began to meet other parents in a similar situation. The group grew and grew – and became a charity in 2010.

“Today we support thousands of people every year.

“Little Miracles exists to ensure that no one has to feel like Michelle did that day on the bus - and that no one has to go through such a challenging journey alone.

“I am also delighted to share that Oliver is now 17-years-old.”

Yasmin East, Custom Games Executive at Winning Moves UK, who are making the game, said: “A huge congratulations to Little Miracles. We are delighted to welcome them onto the board

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“They are one of four charities that will get to star in the game following public nominations. Little Miracles will feature on a Community Chest space, which we feel is very apt. We know from the nominations that poured in that they are a beloved part of the community.”

In all, 30+ Peterborough landmarks and organisations will be featured in the game, replacing the likes of ‘Mayfair’ and ‘Park Lane’ from the classic Monopoly original.

Residents were asked to vote on which Peterborough locations should feature on the board – although the Peterborough Telegraph came up with our own ideas for what the squares should look like.

The new game was launched at Peterborough Cathedral – one of the favourites for the prestigious ‘Mayfair’ square, the most expensive space on the board.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Over the last 25 years, Winning Moves UK has produced select official versions of Monopoly featuring locations across the world, from Palm Springs to Phuket and Dubai to Dublin. Now, the Monopoly dice are soon to roll on Peterborough!