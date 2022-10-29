Peterborough-based children’s charity Embrace Child Victims of Crime has launched its annual 'Dear Santa' campaign

A Peterborough-based children’s charity has launched its annual Christmas campaign which gifts presents to children living in low income families whose lives have been affected by crime.

Embrace Child Victims of Crime, which is based in Copse Court, Thorpe Wood, is the only national charity solely focussed on supporting children, young people and families who have been the victims of serious crime.

The charity is urging people to support its ‘Dear Santa’ campaign more so than ever this year due to the impact the rising cost of living is expected to have on families this winter.

Last year, the charity donated gifts to 1,463 children and young people – giving them each at least one present to open on Christmas Day.

Anne Campbell, chief executive of Embrace Child Victims of Crime, said: “Christmas should be a magical time of year for families but with the cost of living crisis we know many families are worrying how they are going to afford to buy gifts for their children this year.

“We work with families who are often doubly disadvantaged - their lives have been torn apart by crime and because of what’s happened they find themselves living in poverty.

“Dear Santa aims to help bring the magic of Christmas into their lives by making a Christmas wish come true for some of the most vulnerable children in our communities.

“These children come to us having suffered harrowing experiences they are struggling to comprehend. We give them the support they need. We urge you to give generously and help us spread smiles this year.”

‘Dear Santa’, which is now in its sixth year, asks people to generously buy a gift for a child from their wish list, ensuring they receive a present that they want this Christmas.

Each referred child is asked to choose one gift up to the value of £35 that they would like to receive. The gifts are posted on Embrace Child Victims of Crime’s website for supporters to make their wishes come true by purchasing them a gift.

To find out more visit www.embracecvoc.org.uk.

To buy a gift, click here.

To donate to the appeal, click here.