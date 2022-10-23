Peterborough City Hospital’s Breast Care Nurse Specialist Claire Hall, event organiser Carol Collier, dance professional Ian Waite, Buckles Solicitors Chairman Colleen Gostick, author Josie Lloyd and Anne Corder Recruitment Managing Director Nel Woolcott.

Generous fundraisers from the business community have helped reach a £100,000 milestone in support of Peterborough’s breast care services.

At the most recent annual Ladies Charity Lunch, organised by city breast cancer survivor and campaigner Carol Collier, just over £16,000 was raised – thanks to guests digging deep through raffle, auction and other donations.

Carol started the event in 2015 after she was treated for breast cancer at Peterborough City Hospital following a diagnosis from a routine mammogram in 2014.

She said: “I was so grateful for all the excellent care I received from everyone in the breast care unit, and really wanted to do something to give back.

“I have been overwhelmed by the generosity of so many people who have attended the annual lunch over the years – and to reach the £100,000 milestone this year is incredible.”

Hosting the lunch was former Strictly Come Dancing professional and TV presenter Ian Waite, with a talk by inspirational guest speaker, author and breast cancer survivor and ambassador, Josie Lloyd.

With October marking Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the event - sponsored by and Buckles Solicitors, Anne Corder Recruitment, The Holiday Inn Peterborough West – is a timely reminder to people across Cambridgeshire.

PCH’s Breast Care Nurse Specialist Claire Hall told guests just how important it is for men and women to check their breasts, recognise any changes and to get checked if they are concerned.

Claire, who provides emotional support, information and practical advice for patients who have been diagnosed with breast cancer, is a key member of the Breast Care Unit.

She said: “Raising awareness of breast cancer – both in women and men – is important, particularly during Breast Cancer Awareness Month. We would urge anyone who has been invited to attend breast screening to keep their appointment, which 90 per cent of patients did do last year.

“Over 5,000 patients were referred to the breast care unit via a GP referral in 2021 and of that number, 450 breast cancers were diagnosed. In the UK each year, 55,000 people are diagnosed with breast cancer, that’s one every 10 minutes.”

She added: “The unit is hugely grateful to Carol and the wonderful work that she and so many wonderful fundraisers do year after year to support the unit. The money really does make a difference to so many patients and their families.”

