Embrace Child Victims of Crime

Peterborough children’s charity Embrace Child Victims of Crime is hoping to raise £6,000 in a week – a figure which will be doubled to £12,000 as part of The Big Give’s Christmas Challenge 2022.

Embrace Child Victims of Crime is a charity that supports children, young people and families whose lives have been affected by serious crime.

Last year, the charity helped 1,218 people across Peterborough and Cambridgeshire.

The Big Give organises match funding campaigns for charities and special causes throughout the year – and its Christmas Challenge this year is the UK’s biggest match-funded campaign.

For seven days, the challenge offers participating charities the opportunity to double their donations.

Anne Campbell, chief executive of Embrace Child Victims of Crime, said: “We are really grateful to The Big Give for accepting our application to take part in this year Christmas Challenge.

"Over the past seven years, thanks to the generosity of our supporters and the Big Give match funding challenges, we have raised almost £220,000. This has had a huge impact on the services we have been able to provide to children whose lives have been devastated by crime.

“There is so much uncertainly for people this year and the cost of living crisis is really hitting hard this year, and so The Big Give’s Christmas Challenge provides the perfect opportunity for our supporters to maximise the impact of their donations.

“For every £1 you donate during this week via the special online link we will receive £2.

“If you are thinking of donating to Embrace to fund vital support services for these families then now is the time to do it. We are looking to raise a total of £12,000. In order to achieve that we need to raise £6,000 in online donations to access a further £6,000 from our match funding pot.

“We hope everyone will give generously to help us reach our target and enable us to give children the vital support they need at the time they need it the most.”

The Big Give Christmas Challenge started on November 29 and will run until 12pm on Tuesday, December 6.