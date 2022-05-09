A Peterborough-based charity has supported more child victims of crime than ever before in its 30-year history.

Embrace Child Victims of Crime is a charity headquartered in Peterborough that supports young people who are victims and families who have been affected by serious crime.

The charity credits the expansion of its remote counselling service for helping 3,738 people to overcome the trauma caused by crime in the past year – 1,024 more than the previous year.

‘Embrace’s work with families is life-changing’

Simon Bailey, chair of trustees for Embrace Child Victims of Crime, and former chief constable of Norfolk Police, said: “Embrace’s work with families is life-changing.

"The charity continues to develop the kind of services that make a real difference to children and families across the country, helping them to deal with what’s happened and giving them the confidence and strategies to move forwards with their lives.”

Embrace Child Victims of Crime has offered 50 per cent more services to people in need of support – including online and telephone emotional support, practical packages to alleviate hardship caused by crime and theme park days out.

More than a quarter of people who have accessed the charity’s services in the past year have been affected by domestic abuse (1,848) – and a further quarter (1,139) were affected by sexual abuse or assault.

‘The pandemic also allowed us to accelerate our plans to offer support remotely’

Anne Campbell, chief executive of Embrace Child Victims of Crime, said: “The pandemic has allowed us to accelerate our plans to offer therapeutic support remotely so that these families could get the emotional and practical support they so desperately needed no matter where they were based in the country.

“Our services are confidential, free and prioritise the needs of the child above all else. We have received fantastic feedback from families receiving our services who tell us what an enormous difference we have made to their lives.”