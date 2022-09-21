The CEO of a Peterborough charity had a last minute dash round a Spanish department store to find a black dress after receiving an invite to attend The Queen’s funeral.

Sandie Burns, from charity Disability Peterborough, joined world leaders at Westminster Abbey for the historic occasion on September 19.

Sandie at the funeral and the invitation she received.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Last minute change to make historic funeral

Her journey to the Abbey involved a change of flights – as she was on holiday in Palma in the days leading up to the event, and had been planning on landing in Edinburgh to see a friend before getting the invitation.

Sandie said: “I got the call from The Cabinet Office on the Saturday after The Queen died.

"They said that because I had been awarded an MBE, which was due to be presented by The Queen, I was being invited.

The order of service at Her Majesty's funeral.

"I said I was on holiday in Palma during the week and was due to be flying back to Edinburgh to see a friend on the Sunday, but I would do my best.

Sandie managed to get a flight to Southend airport on September 18.

"The details, including the invitation didn't actually arrive until the Friday before the funeral, and I was constantly checking my phone and email throughout the week. I had to get friends to send through a range of documents - they were very strict on what documents they needed.

"I spent Saturday dashing round a department store in Palma trying to find a black dress."

‘It was a very surreal experience’

Thankfully Sandie was able to get to London – and to the Abbey – on time for the event.

She said: “We had to be at the Abbey by 7.45am on Monday. There was a lot of security to go through, and we were sat down by about 8.15am - and then we couldn't move. The seats were not the comfiest, but we saw (French President) Emmanuel Macron was in the same chairs, so we were not in second class seating.

Sandie, who sat in the Nave, said it was “a very surreal experience.”

"When the service was happening though, you could hear a pin drop.

"I thought I was going to cry all the way through, but I managed to keep a stiff upper lip through most of it. What set me off, was seeing Princess Charlotte holding her mummy's hand though.

“I will keep the tickets and the order of service somewhere special.”

Diary date with King ahead

While Sandie had never met the Queen, she will be part of a special group now a part of royal history.

She said: “I never met the Queen, but I was due to meet her to collect my MBE. I will be one of around 200 people who will have had their MBE issued by the Queen, but presented by the King.