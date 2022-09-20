Veterans of the Armed Forces met outside The Guildhall, in Cathedral Square, to say a final farewell to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

About 20 ex-servicemen came together to pay their respects to the late Queen – laying flowers and taking a final salute in recognition of The Queen’s 70 years of service to the country.

The event on September 18 was organised by veteran, and chairman of the Peterborough Veterans Social Fund, Raymond Sharp, 73, who was born in Dogsthorpe, but now lives in Walton.

Raymond served for 12 years – operating in the Royal Artillery for eight years and Army Air Corps for four years from 1964 to 1976.

"We all wanted the opportunity to say goodbye,” Ray said.

"We wanted to express our thanks and gratitude for her 70 years of service to the country and its people.

"All of the veterans were willing and wanted to do it, which is why so many turned up. We are all pleased we did it and it was lovely to receive an applause from the public, who were pleased to see us.”

The Peterborough Telegraph has put together a collection of the best pictures from the day:

1. Remembering Queen Elizabeth II Peterborough veterans congregate on Cathedral Square to pay their respect to The Queen Photo: David Lowndes Photo Sales

2. Remembering Queen Elizabeth II Peterborough veterans congregate on Cathedral Square to pay their respect to The Queen Photo: David Lowndes Photo Sales

3. Remembering Queen Elizabeth II Peterborough veterans congregate on Cathedral Square to pay their respect to The Queen. Organiser of the event standard bearer Ray Sharp. Photo: David Lowndes Photo Sales

4. Remembering Queen Elizabeth II Peterborough veterans congregate on Cathedral Square to pay their respect to The Queen Photo: David Lowndes Photo Sales