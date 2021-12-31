Peterborough charities combine to feed hundreds of homeless and vulnerable on Christmas Day

Christmas meals prepared and packed by the Zi Foundation and Bengali Brotherhood.

The meals were prepared and delivered in partnership between the Zi Foundation and the Bengali Brotherhood as part of their commitment to the “one city, one community” ideal.

The charities came together to prepare and package the food at Montaz restaurant in Bourne and spent the day delivering and contacting vulnerable residents to ask about their Christmas plans and if they would like some roast dinner and other traditional Christmas food delivered.

In total, the two charities delivered well into the hundreds of meals.

The gala dinner hosted at Tavan to raise money and celebrate Christmas.

Then in the evening, the charities got together to host a gala dinner to celebrate Christmas and raise further funds to support the homeless in the city; there was also an impressive fireworks display.

Zi Foundation Founder Zillur Hussain said: “We felt it was really important to do something to help members of our community that are most in need to celebrate Christmas.

“I want to thank the Bengali Brotherhood for their support and Rahin Juned Ahmed, Mustaqim Ahmed, Iqbal Hussain, Omar Martin, Samad Azad, Chef Anwar Jahid, Giash Uddin, Sanu Miah and Shahadat Hussain for volunteering to prepare the food.

“It just goes to show that we are one city, one community. We want to bring the whole community together and we should celebrate all religious festivals together.”

