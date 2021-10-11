Peterborough Cathedral turns blue and pink for Baby Loss Awareness Week

Peterborough Cathedral lit in pink and blue EMN-211010-211616009

The week, which started on Saturday and runs until Friday, October 15 is a national campaign, now in its 19th year, run by various charities who support those affected by stillbirth and neonatal death.

A special service was held on Saturday at the Cathedral for those who have lost a baby either recently or a while ago.

During Baby Loss Awareness Week there will be a prayer station in the Cathedral for anyone who wants to drop in during regular opening times. One of the most famous historical figures associated with the Cathedral, Katharine of Aragon, herself experienced both stillbirth and neonatal death, with only one of her children surviving into adulthood.